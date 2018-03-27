Cape Town - A Lavender Hill man faces a charge of rape at the Muizenberg Magistrate’s Court after allegedly luring a teen by using a fake social media profile.

Rozario Adams, in his 50s, made a brief appearance before the matter was postponed for a bail application.

He has opted to make use of a Legal Aid lawyer to represent him.

The magistrate delayed the matter to April 3. He is to remain in custody.

City Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said Adams was arrested by officials attached to the Neighbourhood Safety Team Unit after allegedly luring an unidentified 17-year-old and raping her.

“The suspect met his victim on social media and groomed her.

“He posed as a much younger person and convinced her to post topless pictures of herself to him.

“He then set up a meeting with her in the Steenberg station area.

“When she arrived and discovered his age and that he had deceived her, she wanted to leave, but he threatened to post the pictures on social media and shame her.

“He then forced himself on her,” said Dyason.

Cape Argus