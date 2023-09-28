Law enforcement agencies gear up for planned EFF shutdown

Cape Town - The South African National Taxi Alliance (NTA) has snubbed the EFF’s planned shutdown even though the party has included the release of the impounded taxis among its reasons for the protest. A march organised by the EFF is scheduled to take place on Monday.

One of the EFF’s demands is the release of the impounded taxis in Ndabeni, Maitland. Other concerns include the high unemployment rate, racism and crime. It will be supported by the ANC, Sanco, Saftu, the PAC and other organisations. The party tweeted: “Be on the right side of history and join the EFF Western Cape provincial shutdown scheduled to take place on October 2. We say no more unjust taxi impoundments, no to gangsterism, no to collapsed service delivery, no to unemployment, no to unlawful evictions, no to racism. “Western Cape progressive forces of the left convened a meeting and discussed the ongoing injustices that negatively affect the residents of the province and agreed on a collective programme of action. The days of the DA-led City of Cape Town draconian rule and racism are over. For too long have the poorest of the poor and working class been treated with disdain by the DA-led government. The time has come to stand and say: enough is enough!”

Santaco deputy chairperson Nceba Enge said they would not be participating. “We are aware of the march, but it was organised by political parties.” The EFF and other organisations are planning to march to Ndabeni to demand the release of the impounded taxis. Picture: Supplied On Wednesday, Police Oversight and Community Safety MEC Reagen Allen met with district executive mayors, along with relevant and senior officials from various provincial departments, district municipalities and the SAPS to assess provincial readiness for the EFF’s so-called shutdown protest. “I have been assured by the SAPS and law enforcement agencies that any attempts to cause anarchy will be met with the full might of the law.”

He said they were working on ensuring safety. “We are working tirelessly to make sure that our roads, communities and environments are safe for our residents. We will be working closely with SAPS and law enforcement and holding them to account to ensure that businesses can open, that those needing to get to work or any other appointment, can do so.” Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said they were aware of a planned march, not a provincial shutdown. “The EFF has agreed not to intimidate any City staff, enter the Ndabeni pound and that no taxis will form part of the procession.”

The City of Cape Town's mayco member for safety and security, JP Smith, said that the directorate is aware of the planned EFF march but added that “these proposed shutdowns occur periodically but rarely materialise or have significant consequences”. “They mainly cause panic when messages spread through WhatsApp and social media. We condemn this tactic as it strains City employers already struggling due to load shedding and high fuel costs,” Smith said. The City has an operational plan for the day in case any protest becomes violent or disrupts traffic, which includes provisions for addressing public disorder and violence, using technologies such as drones and CCTV for effective response.

“The City will not hesitate to pursue criminal and civil legal action against organisers or political parties responsible for gatherings or protests resulting in violence or damage to public or private property. “Similar to the actions currently taken by the City in response to the violent protests initiated by the EFF and NCC,” Smith said. “Earlier today, the Minibus Taxi Task Team successfully concluded negotiations and will now proceed with implementing the agreement to ensure uninterrupted transport operations.