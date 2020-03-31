Law enforcement arrest four men dumping three bodies at Cape beach

Cape Town - City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers were patrolling Lukannon Drive in the Bay View section of Strandfontein when they spotted a suspicious vehicle on the beach opposite Nautilus Way on Tuesday morning.

At around 7am, they observed four males walking towards the ocean. They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach the unknown males.

"On checking the vehicle they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie," said Wayne Dyason, Law Enforcement Inspector.

"The four males were immediately arrested. This stretch of coastline is well known for the dumping of bodies. The scene has been handed over to SAPS who will investigate further."

On Monday JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security, said the City's enforcement services officers are working on a shift basis, assisting with roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints during the Covid-19 lockdown, as well as doing roving patrols in areas to ensure public compliance.