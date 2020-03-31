Law enforcement arrest four men dumping three bodies at Cape beach
Cape Town - City of Cape Town's Law Enforcement Marine Unit officers were patrolling Lukannon Drive in the Bay View section of Strandfontein when they spotted a suspicious vehicle on the beach opposite Nautilus Way on Tuesday morning.
At around 7am, they observed four males walking towards the ocean. They monitored the vehicle and then decided to approach the unknown males.
"On checking the vehicle they found the bodies of two adult males covered with blankets. Further investigation revealed another body of a male in the bakkie," said Wayne Dyason, Law Enforcement Inspector.
"The four males were immediately arrested. This stretch of coastline is well known for the dumping of bodies. The scene has been handed over to SAPS who will investigate further."
On Monday JP Smith, Mayco Member for Safety and Security, said the City's enforcement services officers are working on a shift basis, assisting with roadblocks and vehicle checkpoints during the Covid-19 lockdown, as well as doing roving patrols in areas to ensure public compliance.
He also presented this past week's arrests that have been by law enforcement officers:
- Metro Police officers made 21 arrests during the last week; charges included driving under the influence of alcohol, domestic violence, possession of drugs and dangerous weapons and contravention of the Disaster Management act.
- On Sunday, March 29, officers responded to a business robbery in the Central Business District. On arrival at the scene, they spotted a trolley load of goods fitting the description of the stolen goods parked next to a structure. A 40-year-old suspect was taken into custody.
- On Saturday, March 28, Metro Police officers stopped a taxi in Bosmansdam Road and arrested the taxi driver and a passenger for contravention of section 11B that restricts movement.
- Officers arrested a further four suspects for contravening the Disaster Management Act at a roadblock in Delft and Khayelitsha. Two of the four were also charged with drunken driving, reckless and negligent driving and failing to comply with a lawful instruction.
- On Friday, March 27, Metro Police members arrested a suspect at a vehicle checkpoint along Stellenbosch Arterial for drunken driving, providing false information, and contravention of section 11B that restricts movement – Covid-19. It was later found the 44-year-old suspect provided false information while being arrested and did not have a permit to be on the road. The suspect was detained at Mfuleni SAPS.
- In Milnerton, officers arrested two suspects for contravention of the Disaster Management Act at a vehicle checkpoint on the N7. During the arrests, SAPS confiscated 529 units of beers.
- Cape Town Traffic Officers arrested two suspects, impounded 45 vehicles and issued 1 161 fines during operations around the metropole.
- On Friday, March 27, officers stopped a taxi with 18 passengers in Brackenfell for being overloaded. The driver ran away, but was apprehended after a short chase and arrested for contravening the Disaster Management Act.
- The following day, during a joint operation on the N1, a bus was stopped along Frans Conradie Drive, carrying eight passengers. It emerged the bus had been travelling from Limpopo and the vehicle was impounded for operating contrary to permit conditions.
- The City’s Law Enforcement Department made 11 arrests and issued 1 281 fines.
Cape Argus