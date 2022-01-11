Law enforcement officer accused of killing homeless man gets R1 000 bail

Cape Town - The 22-year-old law enforcement officer accused of shooting a homeless man in the face and killing him has been released on bail. Luvolwethu Kati briefly appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, following his arrest on Sunday morning for the murder of Dumisani Joxo, 38 years old, in Rondebosch.

NPA spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila confirmed Kati’s release from custody on bail of R1 000. Ntabazalila said: “Luvolwethu Kati appeared in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court today. He is charged with murder. The accused was released on bail of R1 000, and his case scheduled to appear in court again on April 12.” According to initial reports of the incident, Kati was among law enforcement officials responding to a complaint from a resident about a fire that had been lit by homeless individuals in the area, supposedly for cooking.

On their arrival, the officers requested for the fire to be extinguished, after which a brief scuffle ensued before Kati allegedly shot Joxo, killing him. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said Rondebosch police are investigating the incident. “Kindly be advised that Rondebosch police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a murder, following an incident where a 38-year-old homeless man was shot and killed on January 9 at about 10am, in Chester Road Rondebosch.”