Law enforcement to remain on Heathfield High School site until the situation stabilised

Cape Town - Heathfield High School learners are expected to return to school amid a heavy law enforcement presence on Thursday following recent unrest. Education MEC David Maynier said parents were told to keep learners at home on Wednesday while teachers presented for work.

The school would be implementing a rotational timetable with the exception of Grade 12 learners, who are expected to be present everyday. On Tuesday, 30 law enforcement officers were present at the school to prevent any drugs or dangerous weapons being brought on to the premises. The decision was taken after police conducted a search-and-seizure operation last Thursday and a number of items had to be confiscated from learners.

Law Enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said: “The City’s Law Enforcement Department held a meeting with officials from the Western Cape Education Department (WCED), with the latter requesting assistance and presence at Heathfield High School. “The school experienced challenges with regards to violent behaviour from some learners outside the school grounds.” Some learners had stoned City vehicles and police, leading to a tactical response unit being called in.

Between 10 and 15 vehicles were on the school premises on Tuesday, resulting in fights between students and in clashes with officials. Due to the too-volatile situation, learners were dismissed before 11am Tuesday morning. Maynier confirmed that law enforcement would continue to remain on site until the situation stabilised. “What happened at Heathfield High School is totally unacceptable. Such behaviour by learners is inexcusable, and will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Parents want their children to be able to learn in a peaceful, safe environment, and all stakeholders are working together to stabilise the situation at the school. Discipline and order will be instilled.”

The academic year has been marred by instability and protests by students and staff largely due to the former principal Wesley Neumann’s departure from the school. Last term, seven learners transferred out from the school and three staff members resigned. “However, concerns over school safety and gang-related incidents at Heathfield High School are not new – this is a long-standing issue causing great concern for the community. The previous school management struggled with the same challenge,” Maynier said.

“We appeal to parents to play their role in ensuring that their children take their education and safety seriously, and that learners do not engage in such lawlessness again. Those that continue to disrupt the school environment will face disciplinary and/or legal consequences.” Professor Brian Williams was appointed by the WCED to bring about stability at the school following the protests. Using learners, Williams is creating a network of peace ambassadors at the school to ensure a safe learning environment.