The matter involving Anthony Broadway, who practised under the name of Broadway & Associates, was set down for on on Monday in the Western Cape High Court.
However, the matter was postponed by Judge Siraj Desai to Monday. Some members of the accused group have already entered plea bargains with the state and charges against Broadway emanate from this abalone syndicate.
The state alleges that from October 2006 to August 2013, the group formed an enterprise as defined in Section 1 of the Prevention of Organised Crime Act and participated in racketeering.
They faced 424 charges of racketeering and money laundering.