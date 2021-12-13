Lawyer arrested in court on drug-related charges to appear in court

Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said: “Members received information that a lawyer will bring drugs to the courthouse and a description was given. The members followed up on the information and a lawyer fitting the description was apprehended.

“He was searched and found in possession of 80 packets of crystal meth. The suspect was arrested and detained, and he is due to make a court appearance in Wynberg on Monday (today),” Twigg said.

In an unrelated matter, Twigg said a 38-year-old suspect was arrested for the possession of an unlicensed firearm with ammunition in NY108 Gugulethu on December 9.

“The team followed up on information about a suspect with a firearm. When the suspect saw the police approaching he attempted to evade arrest.