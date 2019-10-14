The lawyer, Martus de Wet, added a new twist to the long-running saga when he said that a delay by the HPCSA in providing the information needed for De Vos’s defence made it impossible for his lawyers to prepare for the hearing set to begin on October 28.
De Wet said: “As of today, October 12, the said information has not been given to De Vos. This information includes basic things, for example, the original letters of complaint against De Vos, which are required by law before any disciplinary process can be initiated against a doctor.
“The only reasonable explanation for this failure by the HPCSA is that there never were such letters of complaint, nor was there ever such a statement,” said De Wet.
The lawyer blamed “certain doctors at 2 Military Hospital and the HPCSA”, and said the result of the delay since April 2017 in hearing the matter meant that their client had been “suspended from practising as a doctor for in excess of two years. He thus has been severely punished, and continues to be punished, without any hearing or explanation.”