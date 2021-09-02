LEAP officers praised for their successes after recent Tafelsig drug bust

Cape Town - Western Cape MEC for Community Safety Albert Fritz has praised the successes of officers attached to the Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP). This comes after an additional 191 LEAP officers were deployed to crime-ridden areas on the Cape Flats.

In a statement on Thursday, Fritz said officers arrested a 34-year-old woman for possession and dealing in drugs. He said that on Tuesday officers were on patrol in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, and at 10pm they arrived at one of the many known drug houses in the area. Officers requested permission from the homeowner to enter and search the premises, which was granted. During their search, officers inspected a chest of drawers in which they found a glass bowl containing a plastic bag with smaller plastic bags inside.

The contents included 23 packets of crystal meth, 33 half mandrax tablets and 17 heroin straws. Officers called the homeowner and showed her the contents, and she was subsequently arrested. In Hanover Park on Thursday morning, LEAP officers arrested a man who had fled upon seeing them. A 9mm Parabellum loaded with 13 rounds of ammunition was found in his possession.

Fritz welcomed the arrests and said they showed that LEAP officers were doing an excellent job and making an impact in communities. He said the work of the LEAP officers alongside the metro police and the South African Police Service (SAPS) was producing results. “I want to assure citizens that these kinds of arrests are happening all the time, and they are a sign that we are making steady progress in our safety plan,” Fritz said.