Learner stabbed, hit with a brick near Goodwood school

Cape Town - A learner from JG Meiring High is recovering in hospital after he was hit on the head with a brick and stabbed outside the Goodwood school on Monday. The attack happened as the 16-year-old Grade 11 learner was boarding his school transport on the corner of Dingle and Elize streets.

The incident was alleged to have been instigated by a former female learner who had called her boyfriend to assault the learner. Some learners took the victim back to the school after he was stabbed, where they waited for the ambulance to arrive. Yesterday morning, about 20 parents demonstrated outside the school.

Their protest followed an earlier one, three weeks ago, during which they called for the removal of the principal for alleged lack of communication with parents. They described how their children were traumatised by Monday’s violent incident. Tasneem Johnson, said: “When I heard on the group that there was a stabbing at the school I became worried and I thought of my child, who was bullied just last week. I called him and when I couldn’t reach him I got really frustrated because I thought he was stabbed. He is so traumatised and so are we, as parents we send our children to this school thinking that they are safe but they are not.”

School Governing Body (SGB) chairperson, Ravell Roberts, said they held a meeting on Monday following the assault. “We had the meeting to review the incident and see what additional precautionary measures we can put in place. “We indicated that we want to take some responsibility, we want parents to volunteer and assist before and after school, to make sure their kids are safe.”

Education MEC David Maynier’s spokesperson, Kerry Mauchline, said they were made aware of the stabbing. “An unknown assailant allegedly stabbed a grade 11 learner outside the school property, and the victim was brought back into the school property and was taken to hospital in an ambulance. “Our district support team will be at the school (Wednesday) morning to provide counselling to learners and teachers, and SAPS will investigate the incident.

“We appeal to anyone with any information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrator to contact the SAPS immediately.” Police spokesperson, Wesley Twigg, said they were investigating the incident. “According to reports, the victim was on his way home from school when he was attacked by a group of boys.