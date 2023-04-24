Legal Aid trying to reduce the number of accused in murder of Parkwood e-hailing driver

[Editor’s Note: This article has been updated. A previous version incorrectly mentioned the NPA, instead of Legal Aid SA. We apologise for the error.] Cape Town - Eleven people accused of killing e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala have made their second appearance in the Western Cape High Court.

Following their first appearance in the high court, the matter was postponed so that the accused could Legal Aid appointments. During their pre-trial hearing, a representative from Legal Aid said: “There are 12 accused; what we are trying to do at this point is reduce the number of accused and those that we can dispose of by whatever means. “Once we have done that, we can prepare for trial. As soon as this is done we will have a clearer idea of a way forward.”

The matter was postponed until June 2, with advocate Kepler Uys representing the State. In December last year, Nathan Leeman, Yuwen Nuwat, Bradley Murphy, Carlton Williams, Ashwin Tifflon, Zharney Johnson, Antonio Bailey, Ivan Ruiters, Andrew Pienaar, Remano Witbooi, Cheslyn Spannenberg and Jaydon Felix were denied bail in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court. While their trial in the high court has yet to begin, they were charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and malicious damage to property.

A viral video posted on social media last year showed a mob attack on the e-hailing driver in Parkwood. The Parkwood 11 were arrested within weeks, following investigations by the police. The State alleges Leeman instigated the attack on Mafalala but may not have been directly involved in killing him. The Cape Argus reported, on May 31 last year, after Mafalala was spotted parking his vehicle in the area, that they were egged on to confront him.