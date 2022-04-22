Legal battle looming over the imminent closure of Tygervalley Library

Cape Town - A legal battle is looming between the City and Tygervalley Library patrons if the City does not reverse its decision to close down the facility by the end of this month. This after the City was served with a letter last week by the newly established Friends of Tygervalley Library, a voluntary organisation that stands against the library’s closure through its attorney, Raymond McCreath Inc.

Friends of Tygervalley mandated its legal representative to seek an urgent interdict in the high court should the City not reverse its “invalid decision” to close down the library. In the letter to the City, the library patrons described the City’s decision to close down the library as unlawful, irrational, and unconstitutional. Also in the letter, the residents accused the City of making a conscious decision to delay community engagement until after the closure decision was made. They further said the intent was to avoid all public participation and allow post facto engagement in respect of the fait accompli.

The Tygervalley Library has been operating for more than 30 years and its imminent closure saddened the residents, who said alternative libraries in the neighbouring areas were either unsafe or required travelling. Besides the risk associated with travelling, Kenridge The Hills ratepayers association vice-chairperson Marle Kroge said the library would be a huge loss to the community. The City attributed the imminent closure of the Tygervalley and Plumstead libraries (Plumstead is expected to close down by the end of April next year) to the impact of Covid-19 on the economy and its revenue decline.

The City said it had received communication from attorneys representing the interested and affected persons of the Tygervalley Library and was studying the documents and in the process of obtaining legal advice. “The City has communicated this to the attorney of the interested and affected persons of the Tygervalley Library, who have confirmed they would not institute urgent legal proceedings pending the City’s formal response,” the City said. [email protected]