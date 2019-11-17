This was one of the matters unpacked yesterday at a round-table discussion hosted by the Community Chest, where civil society organisations spoke about the residents of Sea Point and the Atlantic Seaboard raising funds to join the City as friends of the court to prevent the interim interdict from being made final.
The case will be heard on December 3. “We received the court papers from the residents of Gardens and associations around the Atlantic Seaboard on Friday, where they asked to be friends of the court,” said Lucien Lewin, a director at Marshall Dingley, representing the homeless.
“In their application, they were speaking about many of the same issues raised by the City, which is the problem of vagrancy, as well as their concerns about crime committed by homeless people. However, in order for a party to be an amicus curiae (friend of the court ) new issues or information not presented in the original case needs to be brought forward,” he said.
Lewin said that while the case to be heard in the Western Cape High Court next month would focus on the City’s fining of the seven homeless people and on the removal of the possessions of all street people, thereafter, the law firm would be making a separate application calling for the 2007 by-law relating to streets, public places and the prevention of noise nuisances to be reviewed.