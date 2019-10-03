Charl Kinnear, who headed the police’s investigation against Modack and his co-accused, Colin Booysen, Ashley Field and Jacques Cronje, was peppered with questions from one of Modack’s legal counsel, Dirk Uys.
The four face charges of money laundering and extortion linked to the hostile takeover of security at city restaurants and nightclubs. According to Kinnear’s testimony, there was animosity between Modack and controversial businessman Mark Lifman.
The group was apprehended in December 2017 for allegedly trying to extort R90000 from the Grand Africa Café at the V&A Waterfront.
Kinnear said based on his experience at a now defunct gang unit, Jeremy Vearey decided he was the best person to steer the investigation. After Kinnear received the statement from his junior, Sharon Japhta, he opted to open an inquiry and not a case.