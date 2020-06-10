Legislations seeks to aid Western Cape gambling board to become self-sustaining
Among the ideas presented in a briefing to the standing committee on finance and economic opportunities by the provincial treasury was an amendment to the law that would permit the moving of existing casinos to other areas.
Originally, casinos were established in five of the province’s district municipal regions, and owners were each granted a licence to operate exclusively for a 10-year period in a designated area. The exclusivity periods have now expired.
Deputy director-general for Fiscal and Economic Services Anthony Phillips said: “The 19th amendment to the Western Cape Gambling Act looks at efforts to make the board self-sustainable. It carries the introduction of a casino operator fee as well as a limited payout machine operator fee.
“It also provides for the accruing of certain fees to the board to aid self-sustainability,” said Phillips, adding there were two more amendments in the pipeline.
Speaking about the funding shortfall that led to the amendments, the provincial treasury's director for fiscal policy, Ndodana Nleya, said: “In 1997 the provincial cabinet issued policy determinations dealing with licensed gambling in the province. The determinations said the WCGRB should as soon as possible become financially self-sufficient.” Nleya added: “Creating an independent agency is no easy task and requires, among others, providing a reliable source of funding, usually earmarked levies on regulated firms or consumers.
“For regulators funded through fees, an appropriate cost-recovery mechanism is essential to set the ‘right’ fee and avoid a regulator that is under-funded, captured by industry or undermined by the executive.”@MwangiGithahu
