Legislations seeks to aid Western Cape gambling board to become self-sustaining

Cape Town - New legislation that would allow the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board (WCGRB) to become self-sustaining is on its way, the provincial treasury has said.

Among the ideas presented in a briefing to the standing committee on finance and economic opportunities by the provincial treasury was an amendment to the law that would permit the moving of existing casinos to other areas.

Originally, casinos were established in five of the province’s district municipal regions, and owners were each granted a licence to operate exclusively for a 10-year period in a designated area. The exclusivity periods have now expired.

Deputy director-general for Fiscal and Economic Services Anthony Phillips said: “The 19th amendment to the Western Cape Gambling Act looks at efforts to make the board self-sustainable. It carries the introduction of a casino operator fee as well as a limited payout machine operator fee.

“It also provides for the accruing of certain fees to the board to aid self-sustainability,” said Phillips, adding there were two more amendments in the pipeline.