Legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela vying to be DA leader in the Western Cape

Cape Town - DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela is being challenged for the position by legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela at the party’s provincial congress next month.

“I’ve been in the DA for the past 19 years and I’ve been a public representative since 2003 and I have seen the glorious days of the party, and it’s time we take our party back to the glorious days. We need to go back to basics and I have a plan to get the party back on track,” said Mnqasela.

He said he did not want to campaign using the media. “I don’t know who the other candidates are but we are making an announcement on our plans this weekend,” he said.

On Sunday, Mnqasela will formally launch his campaign in Mouille Point.

Last year, Madikizela lost the premier position to Alan Winde but was appointed as Transport and Public Works MEC. He previously served as Human Settlements MEC under the leadership of Helen Zille.