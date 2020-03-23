Legislature's recommendation for Western Cape child commissioner hailed

Cape Town - The imminent appointment of the first Western Cape Commissioner for Children has been hailed as a victory for all the children in the province.

Christina Nomdo was recommended to the premier last week as a suitable candidate after the legislature adopted the report of the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa).

ANC MPL Gladys Bakubaku-Vos said: “Let me thank all civil society organisations, particularly children’s rights activists and organisations that fought to ensure that this battle for the rights of about 1 million children in the Western Cape would not be in vain. Indeed, justice has been served.”

DA provincial spokesperson on social development Gillion Bosman said the appointment would be a vital step in prioritising children’s safety and well-being. Gillion added that the commissioner would be tasked with the protection and promotion of children’s rights, along with the Western Cape government and through various collaborations.

“The DA has diligently led this process in line with the Western Cape Commissioner for Children Act and has ensured that every decision was made against the backdrop of sufficient public participation. While this is a major milestone in children’s rights advocacy, the public must remain mindful that it takes the ‘whole-of-society’ approach to combat violence against children, and decrease the child murder rate.