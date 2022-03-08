Lengthy investigation finds the cause of fire at Rheinmetall Denel Munition

Cape Town - Months after a fire broke out in the N86 building of the Rheinmetall Denel Munition (RDM) plant in Somerset West, an internal investigation has finally found the cause. The fire in October last year was found to have been caused by an electrical fault in the light fixture of the building. There were no injuries when the fire broke out.

The building where the fire originated stored a paste that is used in RDM’s manufacturing process. The evidence showed an electrical fault in a light fitting started the fire, leading to melted material from the light fitting falling down on to the stored material, causing it to ignite. The investigation also found no explosion. Instead, the flashover as a result of the two materials coming into contact with each other caused pressure to build up in the building, which then saw the roof dislodged, while still keeping the walls intact.

RDM CEO Jan-Patrick Helmsen said the internal investigation found that the emergency response was immediately activated and all systems were in place to contain the fire. “While this electrical fault could not have been predicted or planned for, we are using what we have learnt from this to implement measures and systems aimed at preventing a repeat of this incident.” This echoes the comments he made when the fire originally broke out, prior to finding the cause thereof. He said RDM would do more to prevent another such incident happening, and possibly causing further damage.

“The safety of our people is of utmost importance to us. In addition to the 70 people employed at our Somerset West site to develop, implement and monitor health and safety protocols, everyone at RDM has a role to play in ensuring that we create a safe and healthy workplace.” [email protected] Cape Argus