The trio terrorised couples along the False Bay Coast from Macassar to Gordon’s Bay for three months from August to October 2016.
In all cases the modus operandi was the same, where they hijacked couples, robbed them and raped the women while their partners were locked in the boots of their cars.
The trio, Mondré Fakier, Brandon Lee and Faizel Samuels, faced 37 charges, which included robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and rape.
Samuels was handed six life sentences for each of the rape convictions, 60 years for the four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 20 years for the four counts of kidnapping.