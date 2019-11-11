Lengthy sentences for three men convicted of hijacking, rapes









Three men charged with a string of robberies, kidnappings and rapes have been handed lengthy sentences in the Western Cape High Court. Pictures: Brendan Magaar/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - Three men charged with a string of robberies, kidnappings and rapes have been handed lengthy sentences in the Western Cape High Court. The trio terrorised couples along the False Bay Coast from Macassar to Gordon’s Bay for three months from August to October 2016. In all cases the modus operandi was the same, where they hijacked couples, robbed them and raped the women while their partners were locked in the boots of their cars. The trio, Mondré Fakier, Brandon Lee and Faizel Samuels, faced 37 charges, which included robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and rape. Samuels was handed six life sentences for each of the rape convictions, 60 years for the four counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances, and 20 years for the four counts of kidnapping.

The sentences will run concurrently with the life sentences imposed in respect of the rape charges.

Lee was sentenced to a total of 210 years’ imprisonment but his sentences running concurrently mean he will effectively serve 30 years imprisonment.

Of the 114 years imposed, Fakier will serve 20 years behind bars.

One of the survivors of a brutal rape said in her victim impact statement read out by Judge Mushtak Parker that if she was again violated by a man, she would lash out and kill her perpetrator.

A Muslim victim in her impact statement said: “The bruises between my thighs are here to stay as such as the bruises on my heart. Like I said, I don’t know if I am better off alive or dead. Out of fear I will do whatever I have in my power to kill the next man that tries to harm me in this way.”

The judge warned that a danger with such a victim was the possibility that they might decide to take the law into their own hands and mete out retribution of their own, which would then turn someone like this victim into a criminal.

“Samuels played a leading role in orchestrating this sustained and well- planned series of attacks,” Judge Parker said.

“He was the leader of the wolf pack, who preyed on vulnerable, innocent members of society. He was also the one who made one of his victims kneel in a praying position, as Muslims do.”

