Lent in the Christian calendar marks a time of sacrifice to bring about nearness to God

Cape Town - Lent, the period of 40 days before Easter during which some Christians give up something that they enjoy, is in full swing with over a month of preparation for one of the holiest days known as “Resurrection Sunday”. Lent began on Ash Wednesday, last week, signifying a time for reflection, repentance and renewal, said ordained Catholic Church priest Father Michael Williams.

He said many non-Christians and even Christians don’t know what Lent is about, as many churches within Christianity no longer practise Lent. Father Williams said the main churches that followed Lent were the Roman Catholics, the Anglicans, the Methodists, and Orthodox Christian churches. “For us as Roman Catholics and Anglicans, we follow it very strictly. Lent is not so much a period of what we give up, but what we take up.

“One of the things that our Lord Jesus himself warns us about is that we should not be like the hypocrites and the pagans that make it known that they are fasting. Fasting is a thing between God and ourselves, and we should do it secretly but most of all, joyfully,” he said. According to the Pentecostal Protestant Church, Lent recalls the 40 days of Jesus’s fasting in the desert, which He undertook before entering into public ministry. “Christians aim to lay off sinful behaviour and have closer relationships during this time of fasting for the 40 days before Easter.

"We also aim to have a closer and more faithful relationship with the Lord. When we fast, we believe that the body becomes weaker and the spirit of man becomes much stronger to make better decisions concerning our spiritual, emotional and physical lives. "Families also aim to grow closer at this time in their relationship towards one another. Congregates do it freely, it's not compulsory or a ritual rather a personal application to draw closer to God," the church said.