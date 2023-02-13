Lentegeur CPF slams vigilantism after stoning and looting incident at filling station

Cape Town - The Lentegeur Community Policing Forum has denounced what it says is vigilantism by the community after an incident at the Clocktower BP filling station in Mitchells Plain on Saturday. In a video that went viral on social media, a group of community members stoned and later looted what was inside a vehicle occupied by men believed to have been involved in an attempted robbery.

In the first video, more than 11 individuals, including two women, are seen pelting the car with what appears to be stones. The three occupants defend themselves before fleeing and leaving the car and their belongings behind. In a second video, the group is seen pushing the car away with its windows damaged. Police spokesperson FC Van Wyk said cases of attempted robbery, malicious damage to property, and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm were under investigation.

“It is alleged that the complainant was withdrawing money at the ATM when he was approached by an unknown male. The complainant defended himself and the man left and returned with a group of people, damaging the complainant’s vehicle and stoning the complainant and the other occupants in the vehicle, who then had to run to take cover,” he said. Van Wyk said the vehicle was damaged and the Public Order Police Unit was called as the crowd got bigger and more riotous. No arrests had been made and investigations continued. Lentegeur Community Policing Forum chairperson Byron de Villiers, however, disputed the police reports.