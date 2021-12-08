Leonsdale resident says R5 coin saved Cape woman’s life by stopping a stray bullet

Cape Town - A woman, who was shot in the chest, may be dead today were it not for a R5 coin she had in her pocket. The 28-year-old woman, who has since been discharged from hospital, was struck by a stray bullet in 16th Avenue, Leonsdale, on Sunday.

A resident says: “The woman was definitely not the target in this instance, she in fact is lucky to be alive. “Things could have been worse, if she didn’t have that coin. At least she has now been released to heal at her home.” The man says people must stop walking around when they hear gunshots.

“We need to caution people not to go and look when gangsters start shooting. “They don’t have a target sometimes, they randomly shoot and this is how these gangsters work. “They don’t care who is in their way when they start shooting. This is abnormal normality.

“People need to get to a safe space when we hear gunshots, steer clear when you see gangsters approach, and this is the silly season when people misbehave.” Cops say they are investigating a case of attempted murder. SAPS spokesperson Wesley Twigg explains: “Elsies River police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting incident on Sunday at about 2.50pm in 16th Avenue Leonsdale, where a 28-year-old female was shot and wounded.

“An attempted murder case docket was opened for investigation. “Elsies River police were called to the crime scene and were told that the victim was taken to a medical facility in a private vehicle. “The motive for the shooting is unknown.