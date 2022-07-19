Less than 2 000 beds across the Western Cape’s four psychiatric hospitals

Cape Town - Substance abuse has increased mental health illnesses in the province, which has created a “massive burden” on health facilities, Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo said. This was highlighted during visits to Kayamandi, Cape Winelands District and Pacaltsdorp, Garden Route District, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Story continues below Advertisement

Due to the high rate of substance abuse and other social and economic factors, the province experiences a high degree of service pressure for mental health patients. Mbombo’s spokesperson, Nomawethu Sbukwana, said: “Purpose-built infrastructure is an ongoing challenge. However, the department has also implemented a policy decision to furnish all newly built hospitals with a fit-for-purpose mental health unit at all large district hospitals as well as the regional hospitals.” Mental health services in the province will be integrated into community-based, primary health care and acute hospital services as part of the Health Care 2030 vision.

The department is also accessing staff shortages for these services. In 2021/22, 6 346 in-patients were admitted, and there were 29 686 outpatients across the four psychiatric hospitals, which have 1 827 beds. The hospitals are Alexandra, Lentegeur, Stikland and Valkenberg.

Story continues below Advertisement

Pharma Dynamics mental health portfolio manager, Abdurahmaan Kenny, said untreated depression was serious and often led to risky behaviour such as substance abuse and self-harm. “More than 75% of sufferers in low to middle-income countries go untreated. Major barriers include stigma associated with depression, lack of resources, and properly trained health-care workers,” Kenny said. The department advised people to visit a clinic, or speak to a mental health practitioner, or call Lifeline on 021 461 1113, or the SA Depression and Anxiety Group on 0800 121314.