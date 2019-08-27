"Public art should play a vital role in our everyday lives. Why keep it hidden in galleries? Luckily Cape Town is rich with public art." Picture: Michael Walker/African News Agency (ANA) Archives.

Art gelleries all over the world collect, restore and display famous paintings and sculptures, but these seldom form part of our daily lives. Visitors walk about the galleries clutching brochures and nodding in silent admiration, then head out into the sunshine of the “real world”.

The exhibitions in galleries are fine for the “cultured few”, but rarely touch the lives of ordinary folk like me. You have to make an effort to view the works. And probably pay a fee.

I believe art is an important part of civilisation and should be shared as widely and freely as possible.

Public art should play a vital role in our everyday lives. Why keep it hidden in galleries?

Luckily Cape Town is rich with public art. There are sculptures, mosaics and murals around every corner.

I can’t help smiling when I drive through Muizenberg and pass the colourful mosaics on garden walls.

I always look down with pleasure at the bronze leopard that guards Hout Bay and the Just Nuisance sculpture that watches over Simon’s Town Harbour. (After being robbed of his hat and collar.)

I always stroke the bronze Café Cat in Stellenbosch for luck.

And whether you like it or not, the Frolic statue at the entrance to Fish Hoek beach is a talking point.

Next time you’re in central Cape Town look up. There are delightful stone artworks peering down from many of the city’s buildings.

Have you noticed the vultures crouched over the old Receiver of Revenue building?

One of the things I particularly enjoy about Calgary in Canada, where my daughter lives, is the richness of public art.

Giant Cowboys herd bronze cattle across a stream outside the Saddle Dome, strange enigmatic heads stare out across the streets.

I believe the Calgary council sets aside an annual amount of money for the commissioning of public artworks.

This is an excellent investment in the well-being of the city’s residents.

A city is much more than just a collection of buildings. It’s a living creature made of of millions of individual experiences and centuries of history.

We should be able to walk the streets of our beautiful city and find surprises - and stories - around every corner.

I enjoy the public art on display along the Sea Point seafront.

I love the vibrant statues in the Company’s Garden and I sympathise with Jan Smuts sitting so uncomfortably at the top of Adderley Street.

Our city should spend far more on public art. Let’s turn Cape Town into the City of Surprises.

Last Laugh

A visitor to a city art gallery stopped for a long time in front of a small item displayed near one of the gallery doors.

He called one of the curators over and said: “I love the stark simplicity of this piece. In a world filled with complex symbolism, it seems to represent the basic functionality of modern life - a striving for simplicity. What is it called?”

“It’s a light switch, sir.”

* "Tavern of the Seas" is a daily column written in the Cape Argus by David Biggs. Biggs can be contacted at [email protected]

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.