LETTER: Deploy City’s spare buses to mitigate impact of coronavirus restrictions

Dear Mayor Plato The Covid-19 virus presents a risk and threat to our society the likes of which we have not seen in our lifetime. All spheres of government have been called to action and all parties are standing together to act. I acknowledge the precautions taken by the City of Cape Town in restricting passenger numbers on each MyCiTi bus. This is one mechanism to reduce the risk of spread, and infection, of the virus. Whilst anyone who can work from home must do so, that option is not available to all workers.

Reducing the capacity of public transport, by restricting passenger numbers, makes the daily commute, for those who must, even more burdensome. The reduced capacity also adds additional risks.

The City has the opportunity to mitigate the impact of the restrictions, and the public transport crisis, by deploying all additional or spare MyCiTi buses in the fleet.

The MyCiTi N2 Express services to Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha were cancelled on June 1, 2019, and there should thus be at least 40 buses that are currently not in use available to provide additional capacity to either GABS or MyCiTi routes.

In addition, spare or underutilised Phase 1 MyCiTi buses, including 9m feeder buses, should also be deployed to mitigate the reduced public transport capacity and to assist commuters to undertake their commute more safely.

The right thing to do is to deploy every available bus into the public transport network – to mitigate the reduced capacity as a result of restrictions – and I urge you to take the appropriate steps, in the current National State of Disaster to do so.

* Brett Herron, is the secretary-general of the GOOD party, and a m ember of Western Cape Provincial Parliament.

