LGBTQIA+ community mourns the loss of The Raptor Room

Cape Town - The last few days of Pride Month come with a huge loss for the Cape Town LGBTQI+ community, with the closure of local restaurant and events venue The Raptor Room. Its final event took place on Sunday evening. Past performers, producers, artists and frequent attendees shared their fondest memories and performances at the venue.

The Raptor Room’s owner, Amy Lilley, declined to comment on Monday after its closure, but shared a heartfelt goodbye post on their Instagram account. “It has been the great joy of my life to run this safe, queer and inclusive venue for the past four years. I have met the most wonderful and talented people, who have brought me so much joy and sense of community,” said Lille and The Raptor Room’s team. Stand-up comedian and performer Eugene Mathews has been on The Raptor Room’s stage many times and mourned the loss of the iconic space.

Mathews said the queer community did not many have places to socialise freely. There were a handful of places but not enough for the number of LGBTQI+ people in Cape Town, so losing one of their few safe spaces was a big loss. Artist and producer Nicola Date said: “The staff worked tirelessly, especially during Covid-19. They worked a lot of shifts, with a lot of multifaceted roles in the space. “Those guys are now left without a job in such a brutal economic climate, so we put together a crowdfunding effort where people can donate towards the livelihood of The Raptor Room staff on their Facebook page.