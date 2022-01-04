Lifting of curfew over New Year saw 1 652 trauma-related admissions across the Cape

Cape Town - What a difference a year makes. Last year at this time the Western Cape reported a historic reduction of incidents in hospital trauma and emergency centres at public hospitals across the province. At the time, with alert level 3 and a night time curfew in place, provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said the busiest hospital was Tygerberg, with 12 trauma cases reported, Groote Schuur had six cases, Khayelitsha and Somerset had four each, and Karl Bremer in Parow had none at all (Lockdown credited for drop in New Year’s trauma cases in Cape Town).

This year at adjusted level 1 and the lifting of the curfew the province saw 1 652 trauma-related admissions between 8pm on December 31 and 8am Monday, January 2. Provincial Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said these included 31 gunshot wounds, 580 stabbings and 418 blunt assaults. “They also include 47 motor vehicle accident cases, 60 pedestrian accident cases, 10 gender-based violence (GBV) cases and the balance of other trauma-related incidents.”

At the same time, paramedics with the Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to 5 348 incidents across the province, down from 1 243 incidents at the Christmas weekend. EMS spokesperson Byron La Hoe said: “Overall, 44% of this weekend’s incidents occurred in the Cape Metro region. “Ambulance crews were escorted by the police to attend to 50 incidents in Beacon Valley, 39 in Tafelsig, 26 in Hanover Park and 10 in Chicago, Paarl.”