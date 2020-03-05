Lighting up legislature not just a Pride thing, says Western Cape government

Cape Town - The Western Cape government has revealed that they would be open to lighting up the legislature for other causes should there be a request to do so. This comes after the Western Cape legislature was lit up in rainbow colours last week in support of the annual Cape Town Pride week, and while many commended the province for the move, some did criticise it following the spate of murders and child killings taking place in the province. The building was lit up for the first time last Wednesday, and remained lit every night until Sunday morning, to raise awareness around the issues faced by the LGBTQI+ community. At the time Premier Alan Winde said: “The Western Cape, and Cape Town in particular, is home to a large LGBTQI+ community and lighting up the legislature building is a symbol of our support for equal rights for everyone. This is a first for the Western Cape Legislature, but it won't be the last." Reactions to the move on social media called attention to gender-based violence, and the child murders that have occurred since the beginning of the year.

Shafiek Mogamat Joseph: "What a waste of money whilst our women and children are being killed. We as a province are not in a good space right now?"

Thuwaibah Harnekar: "How bout western cape lighting the streets for all the rapes and murders happening. Innocent young lives are being taken daily. We seriously need to get our priorities sorted!"

Leonore Wildeman: "The City should build a memorial for all those women and children killed in violence."

Jason Luxande: "The hatred or crime has shifted to children and their mothers in the Mother City. Put up the lights on for the lives of these young innocent we have lost and raise an alarm that Cape Town is not a livable city for children. We need to move with time and realize that the struggle has changed but not forgotten. How long must it take to realise this inhuman crime among our children and women. Don't wanna sound insensitive but must it be an MP or famous politician to raise this alarm?"

Michell Steyn: "How about lighting lights for our children being killed and farmers..."

Bianca Capazorio, Premier Winde's spokesperson said the rainbow lighting was done in conjunction with the Western Cape legislature after they were approached by Cape Town Pride with the request. Capazori added that the organisation also supplied the gels that were used as overlays on the lights which created the rainbow effect.

"This is the first such request we have had since Premier Winde came into the office and we would be happy to do it again for other causes and events. If there are organisations who would like to partner with us in a similar way, they would just need to get in touch with us so that we can liaise with the Speaker's office but we don't believe they would be opposed, given the importance of supporting the victims of gender-based violence and child murders in our country."