Lights to stay on at Wynberg elderly and frail care centre, thanks to TIKA

Cape Town - As the cold winter settles in and Eskom is unlikely to provide much reprieve and insulate citizens against the bitter cold temperatures or keep the lights on, a solar energy system fitted at the Beit-ul-Aman Home for the Aged and Frail Care Centre, has been warmly welcomed and celebrated. The 13 650KW solar energy system consisting of an inverter and solar panels was provided by the Turkish Co-operation and Co-ordination Agency (Tika).

The inauguration of this saw Türkiye’s ambassador to South Africa Aysegül Kandas, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, and Tika representatives present with the centre’s residents in Mars Road, Wynberg, on Wednesday. “The premises started as a community project in the mid-1960s, and after very humble fundraising efforts the first residents to this institution were admitted in 1978. “Over the past 45 years, more than 1 000 people moved through the doors of Beit-ul-Aman, the place they call home before leaving this world,” said the facility’s chairperson, Mogamed Phaldie Jeppie.

The centre cares for roughly 70 seniors with about 50 staff. “This act of kindness will undoubtedly, profoundly impact the lives of those who rely on our services. The frail and elderly members of our community deserve the utmost care and attention, especially during these challenging times of load shedding.” Beit-ul-Aman operations manager Fareed Abrahams said its electricity bill of about R30 000 a month was reduced by R10000 to R15000 after the system was switched on. Kandas said the project was also part of close collaboration with the Department of Social Development.