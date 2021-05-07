Limberg insists she did not lie about qualifications as ANC calls for her sacking

Cape Town - The ANC in the Western Cape has called for mayor Dan Plato to fire the City's water and waste mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg, who has been accused of not being honest about her academic qualifications.

According to reports, Limberg claimed in her CV she has a degree in Politics and Public Policy from the University of Cape Town, as well as a BA degree in Policy Studies from the University of South Africa.

ANC caucus chief whip Noluthando Makasi demanded that Plato fire her immediately. "She has reportedly fibbed about her qualifications, and also wanted to further her career by claiming non-existent academic qualifications,” said Makasi.

Plato said the matter has already been clarified by the DA provincial chairperson, who was clear that Limberg had not misrepresented her qualifications.

"Limberg has also been very clear that she is still pursuing her studies,” said Plato.

Limberg said her full CV, a relevant extract of which was attached and available on the DA Apply CV (DACS) platform, formally submitted to the DA in 2019, unequivocally sets out that she was, and presently is, in the process of completing her respective tertiary qualifications.

"I maintain that I have made no misrepresentations and must place it on record that I was requested, telephonically, to submit a high-level summary of experience to accompany a nomination to serve as a co-opted member of the DA provincial executive committee (PEC)," she said.

Good Party secretary-general Brett Herron said although the government needs more effective and skilled people, it was not a requirement for politicians in South Africa to have degrees or other qualifications.

Amanda Gouws, Political Science Professor at the University of Stellenbosch, said the problem was that people believed that a tertiary qualification gave them status and made them look very qualified for the jobs they applied for.

Gouws said they also think that it was an intangible lie – in other words, it was different from stealing money – where one takes away something from someone or the state.

"They think they are not taking away anything from anyone. But what they do not understand is that it diminishes the qualifications of all of us, who have worked very hard to get them. It tarnishes academic degrees," said Gouws.

She said what they also seem to forget was that they may not have the skills to do the work and then they may be exposed for being incompetent. Gouws said, at the end, it is about a person’s integrity.

Cape Argus