Limits on transportation of bodies of Covid-19 dead still up in air

Cape Town - No decision has yet been taken over whether to restrict the movement of bodies of people who died from Covid-19 between the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape provinces, despite earlier reports that such a restriction was already in place.

Reacting to the reports, the provincial chairperson of the EFF in the Western Cape, Melikhaya Xego, said: “We object to this nonsense with the contempt it deserves.”

The reaction by the EFF and others, prompted Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to clarify the situation in a Facebook post: “Putting things into correct perspective, there is no decision about Eastern Cape people to be buried in the Western Cape.”

Mabuyane added: “This is a very sensitive matter that was discussed in our bilateral meeting with proposals on how we can minimise the rate of infections caused by funerals and how the mortal remains of people are currently transported with many people accompanying such bodies.”

Xego later said: “We have learnt that after raising this sharply with both provincial governments they have since made a U-turn to disown their ill-informed view.”