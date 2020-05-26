Limits on transportation of bodies of Covid-19 dead still up in air
Reacting to the reports, the provincial chairperson of the EFF in the Western Cape, Melikhaya Xego, said: “We object to this nonsense with the contempt it deserves.”
The reaction by the EFF and others, prompted Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane to clarify the situation in a Facebook post: “Putting things into correct perspective, there is no decision about Eastern Cape people to be buried in the Western Cape.”
Mabuyane added: “This is a very sensitive matter that was discussed in our bilateral meeting with proposals on how we can minimise the rate of infections caused by funerals and how the mortal remains of people are currently transported with many people accompanying such bodies.”
Xego later said: “We have learnt that after raising this sharply with both provincial governments they have since made a U-turn to disown their ill-informed view.”
Last Thursday, both provinces issued a joint statement on travel protocols following a meeting to discuss solutions to improve management of travelling and transportation of bodies between the provinces.
Premier Alan Winde said: “The meeting resolved that four regulatory protocols must be drafted by the two premiers and submitted to national government for processing and for consideration by the National Command Council.
“The virtual meeting was attended by Premier Lubabalo Mabuyane and myself, Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma; Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize; Police Minister Bheki Cele; the Health MECs, Liaison MECs and police leadership from both provinces.
“The two provinces have committed to hold joint operations and co-operate to ensure the proper management of travel to curb emerging criminality and ensure the dignified transportation of bodies of those who die in the Western Cape to be buried in the Eastern Cape.”@MwangiGithahu
Cape Argus