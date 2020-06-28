Lions Club expected to be converted into homeless shelter

Cape Town - The Lions Club building in Durbanville is expected to be converted into a shelter for the homeless. The City has not renewed the organisation’s lease. The club has, however, submitted an application for a new lease in order to continue its current use of the property. The City said an alternative proposal was submitted by Mould Empower Serve, which hoped to use the property for the homeless. In a report submitted to the City’s sub-council, it stated that there were more than 100 homeless people in Durbanville, but no available shelters or a drop-in centre during the day. “This leads to loitering in the parks, in residential areas and the inner town, which results in an increased hostility towards street people,” the report stated.

President of the Durbanville Lions Club David Jacobs said: “I do believe our services we offer in the community are still extremely viable and crucial in our area. We have been doing this for years and what we alternatively proposed to council is for them to rebuild the facility so that we can also be accommodated.”

Mayco member for Community Services and Health Zahid Badroodien said the homeless shelters in the area are the Bellville Haven Shelter and the Tygerberg Association for Street People.

