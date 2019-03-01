The hiking trail on Lion’s Head was closed for maintenance in January but SANParks has confirmed that it officially opened today. Picture: Armand Hough/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The hiking trail on Lion’s Head was officially reopened on Friday, March 1, following its closure in January to allow Table Mountain National Parks (TMNP) to conduct maintenance. News first broke of the scheduled closure in November last year. TMNP said it would embark on one of the more intensive phases of the project where the conditions of the trails would be addressed.

Some of the work conducted during the closure of the trails includes closures of unauthorised pathways and desire lines, directional signage erected to guide hikers along the official trails, and completion of the assessment for certification of the climbing infrastructure along the trail.

"Table Mountain National Park Management would like to announce that Lions Head Trail will reopen 1 March 2019. Note, there is a section with new infrastructure along the pathway that still requires completion. This will be clearly marked on site. We ask that all visitors comply with the signage on site and use the existing ladder or spiral pathway to reach the summit,” said TMNP spokesperson Babalwa Dlangamandla.

"Many illegal trails have been closed as a part of rehabilitation efforts and we ask that visitors respect these closures and stay on the demarcated trail. The conservation team have also commenced vegetation rehabilitation in a number of places and the park requests the public assist the team with this process by not stepping off the pathway for any reason."

The mountain was expected to open on February 15 but experienced unexpected delays from a massive fire in late January, which Dlangamandla added has also impacted hiking paths.

"The public is reminded that the footpath on the north facing slope from the Kramat leading up to the spiral trail will remain closed for further rehabilitation as a result of the fire event in February."

"Lastly, the public is reminded to assist the park by taking home all their litter when leaving. Take photos and leave only footprints. Table Mountain National Park would like to take this opportunity to thank our visitors for their patience and understanding during this essential rehabilitation project."

[email protected]