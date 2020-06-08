Lion’s Head hiking trails closed as Capetonians disregard distancing rule

Cape Town - The South African National Parks (SANParks) has announced that the popular trails on Lion’s Head will be closed “until further notice”.

SANParks announced at the weekend that the closure was in relation due to hikers’ non-compliance with safety regulations.

It’s been a week since SANParks initially announced that it would be open for visitors under level 3 of the nationwide lockdown.

It said that although most of the park would be open, the following areas within the park would remain closed under alert level 3 of the lockdown: Boulders Beach, Cape Point, Silvermine Gate 1 and 2, Upper Tokai and all picnic sites. According to government directives, all individuals who are hiking, or are out in public in general, must wear a face mask.

The founder of the Lion 500 Challenge, Kosta Papageorgiou, which is an initiative to raise funds and awareness for mental health and nature conservation, said that the closure was a good decision.