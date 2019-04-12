Two lions, Motan, top, and Pisa, have been rescued from the Gaza Strip and brought to South Africa’s Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Two lions rescued from the Gaza Strip have arrived at the Four Paws sanctuary in South Africa. Motan and Pisa will finally get the chance to heal from their past after they were transferred during the international animal welfare agency’s biggest emergency mission to date.

Four Paws had rescued a total of 47 animals from a neglected zoo in Rafah, Gaza, on Sunday.

Most of the animals were brought to Jordanian wildlife sanctuaries. However, lion Motan and lioness Pisa were flown to Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem in the Free State to receive the special care they urgently need.

The two landed at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday and were then transported to Lionsrock.

“The lions arrived in a relatively good condition. We will release them in a special care unit. This is important during their adaptation phase to ensure they get used to their new surroundings and caretakers.

“Both will be closely monitored and we will evaluate their well-being throughout,” said Hildegard Pirker, head of the animal welfare department of Lionsrock, a Four Paws sanctuary housing more than 100 big cats rescued from zoos, circuses, war-torn areas and the canned-hunting industry.

In previous years, Four Paws has been successful in saving animals from Iraq, Syria and the Gaza. Most of these animals were taken to Lionsrock.

Motan and Pisa would be joining Simba and Saeed, two lions rescued from zoos in Mosul and outside Aleppo in 2017, and tiger Laziz, rescued from a zoo in Gaza in 2016.

“All these animals survived unbearable conditions.

“At Lionsrock we provide them with a home that gives them the peace, safety and comfort in an environment that enables them to heal. We have been fortunate enough to witness their remarkable recoveries to the point where they really are behaving as the lions and tigers that they were born to be,” said Fiona Miles, Four Paws director in South Africa.

