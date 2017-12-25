A firefighter damps down hotspots after the fire was extinguished. Picture: Supplied/City of Cape Town

Cape Town - It took 53 firefighters to put out a blaze in Valhalla Park, Cape Town, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire was extinguished just after 7.00am.

At least 150 informal structures were destroyed by the fire, leaving more than 300 people without shelter.

"There was an informal settlement fire in Cape Town this (Tuesday) morning," the City of Cape Town's Fire and Rescue spokesperson Theo Layne said.

"The City's Fire and Rescue Service responded to 7de Laan, Valhalla Park, Cape Town, at 04:07 this morning.

Luckily, nobody was killed or injured in the fire, Layne said.

"It took eight fire engines, five water tankers and one rescue vehicle to respond to the fire. Fifty-three firefighters battled the blaze.

"The fire was extinguished by around 7.00 this morning," Layne said.

