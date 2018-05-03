Cape Town - Rumours of a shutdown of Mitchells Plain in the wake of violent and destructive protest action have been rubbished by the City of Cape Town.

A voicenote has been doing the rounds on social media on Thursday claiming that all routes into the sprawling suburb would be closed due to a march.

Mitchells Plain has been the scene of violent service delivery protests by residents of the Siqalo informal settlement, while clashes between them and other residents of Mitchells Plain have also taken place.

There has been a heavy police presence in the area since Tuesday night.

On Wednesday night, a young man died after a taxi ploughed into a crowd during a protest in th area.

The City of Cape Town's traffic department has denied there would be any major road closures in and around Mitchells Plain, but said its officials would keep an eye on the situation.

The City's Richard Bosman said: "Just to confirm the following, the City's traffic department will not be closing roads in Mitchells Plain from 4pm this afternoon and no applications for a march and/or marches in the area have been received or approved."

