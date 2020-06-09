Litter still clogging up Cape Town’s coastline despite lockdown

Cape Town - Despite the lockdown which has kept South Africans off the country’s beaches, the amount of litter found in the surf has not been reduced significantly, according to a research study.

A UCT group led a study which found that an average of 1367 new litter items were found every day along 1050m of Cape Town’s coastline.

To mark World Oceans Day, activists want to spread the message of the dangers posed by plastics to oceans.

The Beach Co-op Founder Aaniyah Omardien said: “The theme for World Oceans Day this year is ‘Innovation for a sustainable ocean’.

“The global pandemic is likely to significantly influence how people live and work for the foreseeable future. The pandemic and the resultant in-country lockdowns have created space for individual and community reflection on their values and behaviour, which could lead to changes in production and consumption patterns. We would like to encourage people to be innovative about how they avoid and remove single-use and unnecessary plastic from their lives.”