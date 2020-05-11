Little change in criminal activities experienced by some Cape communities

Cape Town – While the national crime statistics suggest a decrease during the Covid-19 lockdown, for some communities there has been little or no change. Delft community policing forum chairperson Charles George said robberies per day had increased drastically in the area. “The situation in the community has deteriorated in the sense that people who had an income and now do not, have become either victims of crime or perpetrators. At the moment there are a lot of robberies, with essential workers and people at the ATMs the most targeted,” he said. George said numerous incidents that had been reported to police took long to be responded to because of the number of police members who had tested positive for Covid-19 and were in isolation. On the weekend, police arrested a 35-year-old taxi driver on attempted murder charges after he was stopped in Beaufort West transporting seven passengers.

According to police, the driver had tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a test on the N2 Tsitsikamma roadblock in the Eastern Cape.

The driver, seven passengers and three other persons in an accompanying vehicle were transported by police and traffic officials back to Cape Town where they are in a quarantine site.

Three suspects, between the ages of 18 and 25, were arrested for possession of a firearm and for driving a hijacked vehicle in Philippi on Sunday.

In Grassy Park, another three suspects were arrested for possession of 1 106 lobster tails amounting to a street value of R11 060.

Nyanga cluster police confiscated four firearms over the weekend and five suspects are expected to appear in Athlone Magistrate's Court today.

Nyanga community policing forum chairperson Martin Makhasi said crime in the area had significantly decreased during the lockdown.

Over the weekend a hijacked delivery truck transporting gas cylinders was recovered in Browns Farm. Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said police were still in search of a white bakkie reported to have been used during the commission of the crime.

George said the use of technology should be incorporated in the fight against crime in communities where police had no access.

