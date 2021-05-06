Living in the Western Cape and looking get a free vasectomy? Here’s how

Cape Town – Are you living in the the Western Cape currently looking for how to get a free vasectomy and not sure how to go about it? The Western Cape Health Department has revealed how to do just that.

The Metro Men’s Health Centre has collaborated with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the province. The service will be offered at the men’s centre, which first opened its doors on November 30, 2020.

A vasectomy, also called male sterilisation, is a surgical procedure where the sperm tubes (vas deferens) are tied off.

Men’s Centre’s Dr Abdul Sungay explains: “It is seen as a form of contraception for men who do not want unplanned pregnancies and it is a safe option.

“It is a small-day procedure that takes approximately 20 minutes to complete and you will be discharged later in the day.”

The collaboration came about after men, who visited the centre for health-care screenings, enquired about getting vasectomies.

“At the Metro Men’s Health Centre, we are trying to focus on a holistic and comprehensive list of services which would include vasectomies. We saw a need as some of our clients have been asking for the service.

“We then approached the Tygerberg Urology team who have been running this service before the Covid-19 lockdown and they’ve agreed to perform the procedures at our facility.”

In order to access this service, Dr Sungay has encouraged men to make use of the facility’s appointment line.

“Clients asking for this service should call and make an appointment. When they arrive, they will be seen by a fertility counsellor before the procedure.

“They may need to go to Tygerberg Hospital for a follow-up test. Then, if all is well, the client’s next visit will be the procedure.”

The Metro Men’s Health Centre is based at Karl Bremer Hospital in Bellville, Cape Town. Picture: Supplied

The Metro Men’s Health Centre offers the following services, at no cost, to promote early diagnosis and treatment:

Vasectomy (male sterilisation)

Health education and promotion

Wellness screening

Chronic disease screening (to identify and reduce the risk of any chronic diseases, such as strokes and diabetes)

Voluntary medical male circumcision and after-care treatment

HIV counselling and testing

Condom education and distribution

STI treatment and education

Boys who are aged 15-18 years old can also access the facility for healthcare support, but they will need a guardian to accompany them.

To make an appointment at the centre, you can call or send a please call me to 079 530 2593, or use WhatsApp or your SMS service by sending the word “HI” between 8am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

A health-care worker will return your call to book your appointment. The centre is based at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Bellville, Cape Town.

Cape Argus