Livingstone High School gets a make-over in honour of Youth Day. David Ritchie African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - In honour of Youth Day, Livingstone High school has been assisted by MTN to improve the library and other educational facilities at the school. After one of the school’s former pupils, Marlo Paulse, was in touch with one of his former colleagues, who is now the regional trade marketer at MTN, the wheels were set in motion for the much-needed revamp.

“They assisted us by cleaning out and painting the library, putting up a new volleyball net, dusting and replacing shelves, refurbishing the furniture and providing us with eco-friendly benches that the kids can use,” said deputy principal Lynette Arendse.

“They also helped us by actually providing us with a projector screen and four laptops for our library, because before we only had one computer that the librarian would use.”

The three-day programme that started on Wednesday and will end today - when kids will be entertained with local artists and receive motivational talks and snacks - formed part of 21 Days of Yello’ Care, a programme run by the MTN every year in June in which they reach out to communities in need and facilitate youth empowerment.

Their efforts have inspired students at Livingstone to take matters into their own hands and see improvement at the school.

“This week the students have been painting the bathrooms, with the art students painting murals on the walls,” said acting principal Theo Bruinders.

Siyamkela Sibotog, a pupil at the school, said the project brought the entire school together.

“With students painting the bathrooms, there is less likely to be vandalism on the walls, because our peers saw how hard we worked and helped to paint as well,” she said.

“It was a school effort and this will only make us more proud to be Livingstone pupils.”

Deputy head girl Tatum Engel said the way students stood together showed what Youth Day was really about.

“The atmosphere has been amazing and with all of us helping each other, it shows that together we can accomplish anything,” she said.

