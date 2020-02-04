Cape Town - Rotational load shedding has thrown a spanner in the bail application of alleged baby snatcher Karabo Tau, and resulted in a postponement on Tuesday.
Shortly after 18-year-old Tau entered a packed courtroom in the Bellville Magistrates' Court, magistrate Charles Scott said: “The matter was set down for continuation of your bail application. However, due to the load shedding, the court has lost more than an hour.
“Load shedding will continue tomorrow and indications are that it won’t continue on Thursday. There is a big generator at the back of the court which is not working. The matter is therefore postponed to Thursday afternoon at 2pm.”
The Claremont High School matriculant is accused of kidnapping two-month-old twin Kwahlelwa Tiwane last month in Parow.
Tau faces a charge of kidnapping and it's the prosecution's submission that the learner posed as a fake social worker when she allegedly kidnapped the baby. According to the investigating officer Solomzi Ngunda, the kidnapping happened at about 2pm on January 15.