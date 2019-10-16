File Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency/ANA.

Cape Town - Eskom has implemented Stage 2 from 09:00 to 23:00 on Wednesday. Eskom in a brief tweet on Wednesday morning cited a shortage of capacity as the reason for the implementation of Stage 2 load shedding.

City of Cape Town customers however will be on Stage 1 from 10:00.

Load-shedding stages depend on the extent of the shortage of generation capacity to meet the country’s electricity demand, with stage 1 being the least serious, and stage 4 being the most serious. Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationwide.

Outages generally last for about 2,5 hours. Due to technical issues there can be minor changes in the load-shedding area boundaries from time to time.