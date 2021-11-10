Load shedding: City of Cape Town customers will face Stage 2 and 3 for rest of the week

Cape Town - City of Cape Town customers will be facing Stage 2 load shedding through most of the day, after Eskom announced the country would move to Stage 3 from today. Eskom announced that it would reduce load shedding to Stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday until Friday 5am, thereafter Stage 2 load shedding would be implemented until Saturday morning.

"The emergency generation reserves have showed significant progress over the past two days. Therefore, load shedding will be reduced to Stage 3 from 5am on Wednesday, 10 November, until 5am on Friday. “Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will continue as previously communicated, until 5am on Saturday, 13 November. It is necessary to continue with load shedding in order to fully replenish the emergency generation reserves,” the power supplier said. The City of Cape Town announced this morning how its customers would be impacted by the move to Stage 3.

From today, 10 November, until Friday those who get their power from the City will be on Stage 2 throughout the day, from 6am until 10pm. Stage 3 would be in place from 10pm until 5am the next morning. Load-shedding update



Eskom's load-shedding changed to Stage 3 until 05:00 12/11/2021.



10/11/2021:

Stage 2: 06:00 - 22:00

Stage 3: 22:00 - 05:00



11/11/2021:

Stage 2: 06:00 - 22:00

Stage 3: 22:00 - 05:00



12/11/2021:

Stage 2: 06:00 - 22:00

Stage 3: 22:00 - 05:00#CTInfo pic.twitter.com/jltQ1mat6T — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 10, 2021 Eskom’s crisis which has South Africa plunged into load shedding, causing havoc with the economy, has also led to calls for the utility’s board and chief executive André de Ruyter to step down, but he has said he would not leave.