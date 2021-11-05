Load shedding: City of Cape Town will move its customers between Stage 2 and Stage 4 this evening

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has had to escalate load shedding on Friday afternoon, after Eskom announced that power cuts would move from Stage 2 to Stage 4. Just before 11am on Friday morning, Eskom announced that it would be implementing Stage 2 load shedding due to a power unit at Lethabo and Majuba power stations that were delayed in returning to service, and a unit at Tutuka power station that tripped.

This escalated to Stage 4 before 2pm. “Following the shut down of three generating units at Kendal Power Station, the trip of a unit each at Tutuka and Matimba power stations and the delayed return to service of a unit each at Majuba and Lethabo power stations, Stage 4 load shedding will be implemented from 2pm today until 5am on Saturday morning. “Thereafter, Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Saturday 6 November until 5am on Monday 8 November.”

The power utility said that Stage 4 load shedding is necessary to stop the use of OCGT generators in order to preserve the remaining fuel at these power stations “which is critically low”. “There is insufficient diesel available in the country to continue generating with the OCGTs at the current rate,“ Eskom said. #POWERALERT1



Regretfully Stage 4 loadshedding will be implemented from 14:00 on Friday until 05:00 on Saturday; thereafter Stage 2 loadshedding will continue until 05:00 on Monday pic.twitter.com/6LzmGJBcZ1 — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 5, 2021 After the announcement, the City of Cape Town said that its customers will move to Stage 2 load shedding from 2pm until 6pm.

It’s customers will then move to Stage 3 from 6pm to 10pm, and thereafter will move to Stage 4 from 10pm until 5am on Saturday morning. Due to the Eskom emergency and Eskom just declaring Stage 4 load-shedding from 14:00, the City’s generation plan and schedule has been updated.



5 November:

Stage 2 from 14:00 until 18:00

Stage 3 from 18:00 until 22:00

Stage 4 from 22:00 to 05:00, 6 November



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/TyzKG0q6kx — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) November 5, 2021 Last week the City of Cape Town lashed out at the power supplier after it escalated load shedding to Stage 4. The City said then that the current amount of load shedding was “simply unsustainable”. “This amount of load shedding is simply unsustainable to our residents and businesses and the South African economy as a whole. The lack of leadership from national government on the urgent changes required in the energy regime is a blow to all South Africans.