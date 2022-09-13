Load shedding: Eskom announces stage 4, but City of Cape Town customers somewhat spared

Cape Town - Power supplier Eskom has implemented stage 4 load shedding from 10am on Tuesday morning until 5am on Thursday, but City of Cape Town customers will be somewhat spared. According to Eskom, the sudden tripping of three Kendal power station units (1 920MW maximum generating capacity) prompted it to implement stage 4 load shedding.

Story continues below Advertisement

Eskom’s changes to its load-shedding schedule come after its announcement on Sunday that it would be implementing stage 3 load shedding from 5am on Monday and reducing it to stage 2 at 5am on Tuesday, where it would remain until Friday. Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said Eskom will provide a full statement in due time and announce any further changes to its schedule timeously. Meanwhile, City of Cape Town customers will be spared from stage 4 load shedding and be on Stage 2 until noon today. Thereafter they will move to stage 3 until 10pm tonight.

In a brief statement shared on Twitter, the City said that it aims to protect its customers where possible. “Non-stop load shedding at higher stages could impact the degree of protection as well as the Steenbras Dam capacity, limiting the number of hours of protection in a given week.” City customers’ load-shedding schedule for September 13 will be stage 2 from 10am to midday, and then stage 3 will come into effect from midday to 10pm.

Story continues below Advertisement

Stage 4 will then be in place from 10pm until 5am on September 14. Thereafter, stage 2 will run from 5am to midday, stage 3 from midday to 10pm and then stage 4 from 10pm to 5am on Thursday, September 15. Load-shedding update.

Eskom is unfortunately moving to Stage 4 from 10:00.



City customers 13 September

Stage 2: 10:00 - 12:00

Stage 3: 12:00 - 22:00

Stage 4: 22:00 - 05:00



14 September

Stage 2: 05:00 - 12:00

Stage 3: 12:00 - 22:00

Stage 4: 22:00 - 05:00 on Thurs 15 September pic.twitter.com/LG1dH0qaBM — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) September 13, 2022 Cape Argus