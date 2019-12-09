Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding on Monday, and had everyone scrambling to check their schedules. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Eskom implemented Stage 6 load shedding on Monday, and had everyone frustrated and scrambling to check their schedules.

This comes after the day started with Stage 2 load shedding, before moving to Stage 4 at around 10am, and ending with the announcement that Stage 6 would kick in at 6pm.





"We regret and sincerely apologise that stage 4 loadshedding will move to Stage 6 loadshedding as from 18:00 today, as a result of a shortage of capacity. This follows a technical problem at Medupi Power Station impacting additional generation supply. The heavy rains has caused coal handling and operational problems at several power stations," Eskom said just after 5.30pm.





"We remind and assure customers that loadshedding at Stage 6 is no cause for alarm as the system is being effectively controlled. Stage 6 requires 6000MW to be rotationally loadshed," the power utility said.