Cape Town - Eskom's load shedding has not only left the country scurrying to be prepared for power cuts, but it has also affected matric learners currently writing their NSC examinations.
Bronagh Hammond, Western Cape Education Department (WCED) spokesperson, said that despite various contingency measures having been put in place, and assurances from ESKOM as recently as Tuesday, the WCED were informed at the last minute that loadshedding was to take place across the country.
"Our examinations team immediately liaised with the various district offices to inform them of the warning of loadshedding and requested that existing protocols for electricity shortages during a Computer Applications Technology (CAT) exam be put in place.
"These protocols include ensuring that no learner leaves the examination venue should the electricity cut out, and that they are instead quarantined until electricity resumes and technical assistance is provided," Hammond said.
"Learners that had already begun the exam, will continue with where they left off once the electricity comes back on. There is an automatic save function so that learners do not lose the work already completed in event of an electrical shortage or malfunctioning."