The mobile network operator said that due to power outages, additional on-site security had to be deployed to protect the batteries, generators and general site equipment as darkness made these sites vulnerable to criminal acts.
MTN communications and public relations manager Mthokozisi Ndlovu said: “Network operators across the country have been battling sophisticated syndicates that have been stealing batteries daily. However, load shedding is seeing entire neighbourhoods cloaked in darkness at predictable times, which is offering criminals greater cover for their thieving.”
Seventy-five incidents ranging from battery theft, property vandalism and cable theft have been reported in the province over the past two months.
The affected areas include Belville, Goodwood, N7 rural, North West Cape rural, Paarl, Pinelands, Simonstown, Mitchells Plain, Stellenbosch and Vredenburg.