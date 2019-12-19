"Small sewage spills that may occur during load shedding is an abnormal, temporary situation on Cape beaches but with wave dispersion, the risk is rapidly mitigated." Photographer: Armand Hough / African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Due to load shedding over the past 10 days has had dire consequences for our coastal beaches. The City said that a small release of sewage from the pump station was released close to Bakoven Beach. Mayco member for Community Services and Health, Zahid Badroodien said: “When adverse events occur that may impact on water quality, it is standard protocol to erect warning signage as a precautionary measure.

"The incident above occurred during the load shedding period and was resolved very quickly. Small sewage spills that may occur during load shedding is an abnormal, temporary situation and the inference should not be made that the beaches affected are not suited for recreational purposes on a long-term basis. With wave dispersion, the risk is rapidly mitigated.”

Badroodien said the public should be aware that during load shedding it may be that some spills could occur.

“Should this be the case, signage will be erected to warn the public and removed when the potential risk has passed,” he said.